Second Explosion at Jose Cuervo Plant With at Least Five Dead

(Bloomberg) -- Local media reported a second explosion at a Jose Cuervo plant in Tequila, Jalisco, where five maintenance workers died on Tuesday after an initial blast.

It’s unclear if any people were inside the plant at the time of the second explosion. The company, which confirmed the first blast and the death toll, did not have any further comment on Wednesday.

Jalisco authorities said on Tuesday that the initial fire was caused by a gas leak. A boiler at the plant exploded and spread a fire into four containers with capacity for 219 thousand liters each, Jalisco Civil Protection said.

“Prioritizing the safety of collaborators, neighbors and visitors, the distillery and the surrounding area were evacuated and we’re cooperating with authorities to investigate the causes of the accident,” the company said in the statement.

Jose Cuervo’s parent company Becle produces, bottles and imports wines, liquors and spirits. It’s controlled by the Beckmann family. Tequila, where the blast occurred, is a tourist spot that features tours of several tequila plantations in the region.

Becle is expected to report second quarter earnings Wednesday after market and hold its quarterly investor call on July 25.

