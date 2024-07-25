American Air Cuts Profit Outlook as Fare Sales Hurt Carriers

(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. slashed its earnings outlook for this quarter and the full year, making it the latest carrier to temper expectations as industrywide fare discounting and high costs squeeze earnings.

Adjusted 2024 profit will be 70 cents a share to $1.30, far less than its earlier outlook for $2.25 to $3.25 a share, the carrier said Thursday in a statement as it reported second-quarter financial results. It expects to break even in the third quarter, well short of analysts’ expectations a 49-cent per share profit.

The carrier’s shares tumbled 7.3% as of 7:34 a.m. before regular trading in New York.

Cut-rate ticket prices have become the latest hurdle for US airlines already wrestling with delayed deliveries of new planes and rising labor costs. Although discount carriers have been blamed for slashing fares after adding too much flying capacity, American’s own “aggressive” discounting risks eroding its second-half results, Thomas Fitzgerald, a TD Cowen analyst, said in a report earlier this month.

With the cut, the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline has now lowered expectations twice this year. Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom in May acknowledged that the carrier had misjudged domestic demand, forcing it to slash second-quarter profit and revenue expectations. The also company fired its chief commercial officer, who had led changes to American’s network and corporate sales strategy that drove away some lucrative business customers.

(Updates with additional details beginning in fourth paragraph)

