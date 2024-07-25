Colorado Judge Temporarily Halts Kroger-Albertsons Merger

(Bloomberg) -- A Colorado judge issued an order temporarily blocking the proposed $25 billion merger of Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos., which has been challenged by the state attorney general.

At a hearing in Denver Thursday, Judge Andrew J. Luxen granted a preliminary injunction halting the deal and cancelled a hearing set for next month. Instead, Luxen will oversee a two-week trial on the merits of the proposed tie-up beginning on Sept. 30.

The two companies agreed to delay closing their proposed deal until after the court rules. The Federal Trade Commission and a group of states separately sued to challenge the deal in Oregon federal court. A hearing in that case is set to begin on Aug. 26.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.