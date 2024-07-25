Copper Sinks Below $9,000 Threshold as Metals Selloff Deepens

(Bloomberg) -- Copper tumbled — falling below the $9,000 a ton threshold for the first time since early April — on increasing pessimism on the global, and particularly the Chinese, demand outlook.

The industrial metal is down by around a fifth from a record in mid-May on rising global inventories, weak Chinese consumption, and profit-taking by funds. The LMEX Metals Index, which tracks six major base metals on the London Metal Exchange, fell to the lowest since early April, and was in oversold territory.

Pessimism on China’s growth trajectory worsened after last week’s Third Plenum — a key meeting of Communist Party officials — failed to deliver the type of stimulus that would support metals demand. Copper fell even as China’s central bank cut a one-year policy loan rate on Thursday, just days after reducing another rate, in a bid to revive the economy.

“Concerns around the global growth remain, and that may drive copper lower,” said Gong Ming, an analyst at Jinrui Futures Co. Still, prices may see support around $8,900 with supply risks looming, she said, referring to possible output cuts in China.

Copper dropped 1.6% to $8,963 a ton on the LME as of 11:01 a.m. in Shanghai after losing as much as 2% earlier. Zinc was down 1.7% and aluminum fell 0.7%.

