Dexcom Plummets 40% After Cutting Full-Year Sales Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Dexcom Inc. plunged in late New York trading after the company cut its full-year sales forecast for the glucose monitoring devices relied upon by diabetics.

The San Diego-based medical device manufacturer said it expects revenue of $4 billion to $4.05 billion for 2024, compared to an earlier estimate of $4.2 billion to $4.35 billion.

At 5:39 p.m. in New York, Dexcom shares were down more than 40% to $64.20. If the postmarket decline holds, it would be the biggest on record and the company would shed $17.5 billion of market capitalization.

On a call with analysts, Dexcom executives said the company saw fewer new customers than expected after a revamp of its salesforce, and lower revenue per customer than anticipated. The company believes its long-term target for 2025 is still valid, with revenue coming in closer to the low end of the range, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sayer said.

Revenue was also impacted by higher rebates, as some large health plans administering government programs shifted how they reimbursed for Dexcom’s products, executives said. Dexcom’s meters are increasingly being covered through pharmacy benefits, rather than more profitable channels that distribute durable medical equipment.

At the same time, an expanded salesforce got off to a slower start than anticipated.

“We sent a whole bunch of new reps into offices we’ve never called on before,” Sayer said. “And there’s a get to know you period that we probably didn’t estimate being long enough.”

(Updates with additional details from analyst call.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.