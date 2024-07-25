EssilorLuxottica Income Beats as Investors Seek Clarity on Meta

Pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses, manufactured by EssilorLuxottica SA, on display inside a Ray-Ban store, in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. EssilorLuxottica will go ahead with its planned 7.3 billion-euro ($8.7 billion) purchase of Dutch eyewear retailer GrandVision NV at the previously agreed price, ending a dispute between the two sides after the pandemic laid waste to parts of the consumer industry. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- EssilorLuxottica SA’s first-half earnings beat analysts’ expectations amid speculations that Meta Platforms Inc. is considering buying a minority stake in the Ray-Ban sunglasses maker.

The world’s biggest manufacturer and retailer of eyewear posted adjusted net income of €1.75 billion ($1.9 billion), 10.6% higher compared to the same period last year at constant exchange rates and higher than consensus. Revenues were in line with analysts’ forecasts at €13.3 billion.

Performance in EMEA, where revenue jumped 7.9% in the second quarter compared to the same period a year prior, offset lower growth in North America, held back by a sales decline at Sunglass Hut, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

As Ray-Ban posted “high-single-digit growth” on the back of traditional eyewear and smart glasses sales, analysts are focusing on hints that the owner of Facebook is considering to take a stake up to 5% in the group.

The two companies have been cooperating on smart glasses for a few years. In 2021, Meta unveiled its first Ray-Ban smart glasses set on the Wayfarer frame to let users take photos and videos, listen to music and answer calls. Newer glasses incorporate MetaAI, an artificial intelligence assistant based on its Llama AI model.

The French-Italian company has been recently active on the M&A front. In a move to appeal to younger customers, EssilorLuxottica agreed to buy streetwear label Supreme from VF Corp. for $1.5 billion last week, adding another lifestyle brand to a stable that already includes Oakley sunglasses.

