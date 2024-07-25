Frankfurt Airport Resumes Some Flights After Protest

(Bloomberg) -- Frankfurt Airport has restarted takeoffs and landings after climate change demonstrators who broke on to the airfield caused dozens of flights to be diverted on Thursday.

“Flight operations are gradually resuming,” airport operator Fraport AG said in a post on X. It had temporarily suspended all flights around 5am CET, when the protestors glued themselves to a taxiway.

Travelers should continue to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport, a spokesperson for Fraport told Bloomberg.

The disruptions come as Germany enters the peak summer holiday season. Frankfurt Airport has faced major disruptions in recent months, including strikes earlier in the year and snowstorms in March that incapacitated major airports across the country. Deutsche Lufthansa AG saw strike-related costs of €250 million in March. The carrier cut its profit forecast for the year earlier in July as it grapples with higher unit costs and falling ticket prices.

All four runways were back in operation before 8 a.m. local time, and police detained eight demonstrators, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. Pictures posted on X showed demonstrators sitting on the tarmac to protest about the continued use of fossil fuels.

On Wednesday, protesters also targeted the smaller Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany by gluing themselves to the tarmac.

