NYCB’s Flagstar to Sell Mortgage-Servicing Unit for $1.4 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- New York Community Bancorp’s Flagstar Bank unit agreed to sell its residential mortgage-servicing business to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. for about $1.4 billion.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, will add about 60 basis points to the company’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Flagstar said in a statement Thursday.

NYCB Chief Executive Officer Joseph Otting is overhauling the company’s balance sheet, as concerns about its outsized exposure to commercial real estate in New York weighed down the stock earlier this year. Otting said that while the mortgage-servicing business has made significant contributions to the company, he also recognizes the financial and operational risks it could pose in a volatile interest-rate environment.

“We are focused on transforming the bank into a leading, relationship-focused regional bank,” Otting said in the statement. “Consistent with that strategy, we will continue to provide residential mortgage products to the bank’s retail and private wealth customers.”

