Revolut Wins Long-Awaited British Banking License From Watchdog

(Bloomberg) -- Revolut Ltd. said it received a preliminary British banking license from regulators, setting the fintech firm on course for its next phase of growth.

The Prudential Regulation Authority authorized the permit, with some restrictions — a common step for many new banks in the UK — allowing the London-based company to enter the so-called mobilization stage, according to a statement from Revolut on Thursday.

A full license will soon enable Revolut to provide overdrafts, loans and savings products to its more than 9 million UK customers — joining the likes of Monzo Bank Ltd., Starling Bank Ltd. and Atom Bank Plc, which all aim to challenge the traditional banking giants such as Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc.

This is “a significant step forward for Revolut” and its customers, UK Chief Executive Officer Francesca Carlesi said in the statement.

With a license in hand, Revolut’s customer accounts will be covered by the UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which protects customer deposits of as much as £85,000 ($109,500) if a business goes bust.

Revolut first applied for a UK banking license in early 2021. The “mobilization stage,” which could take as long as a year, allows the firm to test its systems as it gradually rolls out new services.

Until the mobilization stage is completed and the UK bank is launched, Revolut’s UK customers will remain with Revolut, a UK e-money institution regulated by the FCA, where their funds are safeguarded in accounts in line with the Electronic Money Regulations of 2011.

