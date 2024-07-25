STMicro Cuts Forecast as Slump in Automotive Chips Persists

(Bloomberg) -- STMicroelectronics NV cut its annual revenue outlook for the second time after an inventory glut and lower sales to carmakers depressed demand.

Sales this year will fall to $13.2 billion to $13.7 billion, the Franco-Italian semiconductor company said in a statement on Thursday. That’s down from a previous range of $14 billion to $15 billion. In January, the chip manufacturer forecast annual revenue of as much as $16.9 billion.

Chipmakers’ results in the second quarter have been mixed. Texas Instruments Inc., an industry bellwether, said Chinese electronics makers were ramping up orders again after working through stockpiles of unused components. Meanwhile, Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV reported a drop in revenue because of lower automotive chip orders and gave a disappointing forecast that sent shares tumbling.

“During the quarter, contrary to our prior expectations, customer orders for industrial did not improve and automotive demand declined,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery said in the statement. Automotive revenues were lower than expected and offset higher sales in the company’s personal electronics business, he said.

Sales fell 25% in the second quarter from a year earlier to $3.23 billion, the company said. That compares to analysts’ average $3.2 billion forecast, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

STMicro — whose chips are used by electric vehicle and smartphone makers, including Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. —announced last month that it would buy back as much as $1.1 billion in its shares over the next three years, as a previous buyback program was completed. The program would be the equivalent of 2.8% of outstanding stock.

The company’s shares have fallen 18% so far this year and were little changed in Paris trading on Wednesday at €37.04.

