FDA Warns Consumers Not to Use Kratom Product Linked to a Death

(Bloomberg) -- The top food and drug regulatory agency in the US is warning consumers to stop using a kratom product after it was linked to a death.

OPMS Black Liquid Kratom, a plant-extract drink that is sold online and in certain stores, shouldn’t be consumed, the US Food and Drug Administration said in an advisory issued on Friday. In addition to a death, the agency has received complaints of “many serious adverse events” that it is investigating. The FDA has not approved any drug products that contain kratom and has “serious safety concerns” about its use in supplements and foods.

Kratom, made from a Southeast Asian plant, is sold at bars, corner stores and online. Users report taking it to boost energy levels and relieve pain, but it can have addictive properties, especially in its more concentrated forms. The FDA continues to warn consumers not to use kratom, saying it can lead to liver toxicity, seizures and substance use disorder.

Optimized Plant Mediated Solutions, the maker of the product, has been sued by parents whose son died after he used one of its products. OPMS couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

