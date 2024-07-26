Finland Says Russian Ship Sailed Into Its Waters in Territorial Breach

(Bloomberg) -- Finland said a Russian ship is suspected of a territorial violation in the eastern Gulf of Finland.

The breach of territorial integrity occurred Friday afternoon and is under investigation by the Border Guard, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.

Territorial violations are part of a toolkit — known as hybrid warfare — intended to put pressure on governments. The previous incident took place in June, when four Russian state aircraft entered the Nordic NATO member’s airspace.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.