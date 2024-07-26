Qatar Airways in Talks to Acquire Stake in South African Airlink

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar Airways is in talks to buy a stake in South Africa’s SA Airlink Pty Ltd. as the Doha-based airline seeks to expand its presence on the continent, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The carrier is considering buying a stake of as much as 20% stake in Airlink, said the people, asking not to be identified because the companies have yet to reach an agreement. Representatives for Qatar Airways and Airlink declined to comment.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, the chief executive officer of Qatar Airways, first told Bloomberg News in May that the carrier was “in the final stage” of investing in an airline in southern Africa. He didn’t identify the company. He reiterated at the Farnborough Airshow this week that the company was in talks with an airline in the region, without identifying the target.

Southern Africa is the “last piece of the equation” to gain greater scale on the continent that’s seen rising travel demand in recent years, Al-Meer said in May. State-owned Qatar Airways already flies to about 30 destinations across Africa, and is looking to expand its network through a series of partnerships and investments.

The carrier is also finalizing the acquisition of a 49% stake in RwandAir, and will have a 60% stake in a new airport that’s being built near Rwanda’s capital, as the carrier tries to gain greater scale on the continent that’s seen rising travel demand in recent years.

Qatar Airways is already the largest shareholder of British Airways owner IAG SA, and owns about 10% of Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Latam Airlines Group SA.

The Financial Times earlier reported that the airline was in talks to buy a stake in Airlink.

Sign up here for the twice-weekly Next Africa newsletter

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.