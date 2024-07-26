Rain Set to Tame Fire That Devastated Canadian Rockies Resort Town Jasper

(Bloomberg) -- The weather has turned in favor of firefighters tackling the inferno that scorched Alberta’s resort town of Jasper in the Canadian Rockies, providing cooling rains to quell a wildfire that’s grown to more than half the size of Toronto.

Rains are providing relief to the bone-dry conditions across Western Canada that primed fuel to an inferno that has expanded within a week to encompass 360 square kilometers in and around Jasper National Park. About 12.5 millimeters (0.5 inches) of rain fell across the region within the Canadian Rockies overnight and into Friday morning, according to commercial forecaster AccuWeather.

“The worst in terms of the weather conditions are over,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Anderson said Friday in an interview. “The spread of the fire will remain moderate to low.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a Thursday media briefing that Jasper suffered potentially 30% to 50% structural damage, though Parks Canada officials later said it was too soon to determine the extent of damages. The most significant damage to homes and businesses was on the west side of Jasper, while firefighters were able to prevent significant damage to the eastern part of the town, Jasper National Park said later Thursday in a social media post on X.

Jasper National Park officials have said they’re hopeful the changing weather will give firefighters a chance to start corralling the blaze that ripped through the resort town this week. While officials have described the destruction in the town of Jasper as extensive, the town’s schools, hospital and water treatment plant were all saved.

Humidity levels have risen as temperatures fell, slowing down the spread of the fire, Anderson said. While the rainfall is expected to taper, a 60% chance of showers remains. Low clouds across the region will lift Saturday, offering firefighters a chance to use aircraft to attack the blaze. These conditions will likely persist through the middle of next week. A shift in winds — now out to the west — will help push the fire away from Jasper.

The week-old wildfire spread out of control on Monday, prompting authorities to order town residents and park visitors to leave. Around 25,000 people were evacuated.

Jasper is at the heart of a huge national park in the Canadian Rockies that shares its name and at the northern end of the Icefields Parkway, a highway that connects the wilderness area to Banff National Park in the south. The town of 4,100 residents is a prime tourist spot and is known for its natural beauty and wildlife, including grizzly bears, elk and moose. Almost 2.5 million people visited Jasper last year, according to Parks Canada.

Canadian National Railway Co., whose link between the country’s interior and the Pacific coast passes through Jasper, had suspended rail operations earlier this week. The newly expanded Trans Mountain oil pipeline that passes through Jasper was continuing to operate as of Thursday, according to the operator, which was using its own firefighting equipment including a sprinkler system to protect its facilities in the area.

Alberta has 173 active wildfires burning with 51 out of control, according to provincial government agency Alberta Wildfire.

