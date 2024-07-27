Lamborghini CEO Sees ‘Very Good Year’ and Eyes Electric Models

The Lamborghini Urus SE at the Volkswagen AG launch event in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Volkswagen AG will start sales of a new electric-vehicle brand in China kitted out with gadgets like an in-car avatar to help win back young buyers it has lost to the likes of BYD Co.

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s Lamborghini is experiencing a “new start” as it works to electrify its range of vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann told Börsen Zeitung.

The future of Lamborghini’s everyday models, such as the Urus, and its four-door GT sports car Lanzador is fully electric, Winkelmann told the newspaper. The latter is due “before the end of this decade” and will be priced somewhere between the Urus sport utility vehicle, which costs €265,000 ($288,000), and the new Huracan at over €300,000, he said.

There will be no car from Lamborghini that costs less than the Urus, he said.

Winkelmann reiterated that Lamborghini wants to sell hybrid cars for “as long as possible — beyond 2035 if there’s a way.” The supercar brand has started to diversify its portfolio and unveiled a hybrid version of its bestselling Urus SUV earlier this year. The European Union plans to phase out sales of new combustion engine-powered cars by 2035.

Lamborghini is “back on course for records. In terms of deliveries, sales and earnings. We have an order backlog of 1.5 years, and 2024 will be a very good year — also in terms of returns,” Winkelmann said in the interview.

Synergies with Volkswagen in areas such as platform and software strategy gives Lamborghini a “huge advantage,” he added. The goal is to increase revenue per car by offering more individualization and special equipment.

