Australian Airline Rex Set to Appoint EY as Administrators

(Bloomberg) -- Australian regional airline Rex is set to appoint Ernst & Young as administrators, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the carrier, formally known as Regional Express Holdings Ltd., were halted from trading Monday, pending a further announcement.

EY’s appointment could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

A spokeswoman for Rex declined to comment. A spokesman for EY didn’t immediately return a phone call or reply to text messages.

Rex shares have fallen 35% this year. The carrier mostly serves regional cities, but has more recently added services between capital cities such as Sydney and Melbourne, routes which are dominated by larger rivals Qantas Airways Ltd. and Virgin Australia Airlines Pty.

Australia has already seen one airline fold this year, after upstart carrier Bonza in April suspended operations and appointed Hall Chadwick as administrators.

