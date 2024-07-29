Malaysia Ex-Premier Mahathir Recovering, Allowed Home, Aide Says

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is recovering well and able to return home, according to his office.

The 99-year-old is currently on “home leave,” allowing him to stay in and out of the hospital, his spokesman Sufi Yusoff told Bloomberg News. He was unable to say though if Mahathir has been discharged from hospital.

Mahathir was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur for coughing on July 15, just days after celebrating his birthday. The two-time prime minister had previously been hospitalized for heart problems and Covid.

--With assistance from Niluksi Koswanage.

