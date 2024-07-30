Airbus Quarterly Earnings Slump on Charge at Space Division

An Airbus A321 XLR aircraft during a flying display on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, UK, on Monday, July 22, 2024. The aviation summit is typically a platform for planemakers to rack up multibillion-dollar deals.

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE’s operating profit fell by more than half in the second quarter after the company booked a charge at its space unit, forcing it to cut costs amid lower-than-anticipated aircraft deliveries.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 56% to €814 million in the three months ended June, Airbus said on Tuesday. The company booked a €989-million charge at its troubled space unit in the first half, higher than previously guided when Airbus downgraded key financial and manufacturing goals last month.

Airbus finds itself in a situation where it can’t build aircraft fast enough to satisfy demand for fuel-efficient jets. That’s even prompted the European planemaker to turn down some prospective customers because its most popular models are sold out into the next decade. Rival Boeing Co. is also constrained because it has slowed output to improve manufacturing quality, leaving the global aviation industry severely constrained at a time when demand for travel remains strong.

The company is grappling with a shortage of parts ranging from engines to cabin interiors that’s forced it to cut its annual delivery target to 770 units and push back the planned monthly build rate of the popular A320neo jets by a year. Slower deliveries also deprive the planemaker of cash, prompting it pare back its operating profit and free cash flow outlook for the year last month.

At the Farnborough Airshow last week, Christian Scherer, Airbus’s commercial aviation head, said that any potential slowdown in demand will provide the planemaker some breathing space in its production system, although it hasn’t yet seen any customers ask to defer deliveries. The A321neo model is now sold out until 2031 and the long-haul A350 plane is unavailable until 2030.

Airbus reiterated that it expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax of €5.5 billion this year, down from a previous goal of as much as €7 billion. Free cash flow before customer financing will come in at about €3.5 billion.

The planemaker has initiated a savings plan called Project Lead in response to the tougher environment. As part of the measures, Airbus has clamped down on internal travel and events, and individual departments are looking for means to trim costs, Bloomberg News reported this week.

Airbus said it has initiated an extensive review of its space systems unit, and is reassessing timelines and risks for each of its projects. It’s also evaluating all strategic options including “restructuring, portfoliio review, cooperation and M&A” for the unit.

(Updates story with space unit turnaround. An earlier version was corrected to fix the headline.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.