Credit Access Helps US Families Cover $400 Shock Bill in Study

(Bloomberg) -- Cash may be king but it isn’t the only indicator of financial resilience, according to research drawing on the bank records from 5.9 million American households.

Expanded access to short-term credit may provide low-income households with a crucial lifeline when faced with unexpected expenses, according to a report by JPMorganChase Institute released Tuesday.

The research looked at households’ cash balances, income, spending, and credit access in December 2023. It showed 92% were able to cover a $400 surprise bill with some combination of cash on hand, disposable income, and short-term credit.

Among low-income families, more than three quarters could cover the unexpected expense, but many had to cover it with disposable income or with credit, the study found.

There were also differences across racial groups. More than 70% of Asian and White households were able to cover a surprise $400 expense with cash on hand, compared to about 60% of Black and Hispanic households.

The report cautioned that focusing on cash as the main measure of a household’s ability to manage a surprise expense can lead to an overly pessimistic view of Americans’ financial resilience.

“Our findings underscore the importance of credit as a key component of household liquidity,” said Diana Farrell, president of the JPMorganChase Institute.

