‘Hot Money’ That Surged at Banks Gets Tougher Treatment Under FDIC Proposal

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is considering a proposal to strengthen regulation of US banks’ brokered deposits, the government’s latest response to last year’s industry turmoil.

Known as hot money, the funds collected by brokers surged past $1 trillion in 2023 — a year that saw three of the four largest bank failures in US history. The influx helping lenders compensate for some of the hundreds of billions of deposits that rushed out their doors.

Brokered deposits have long raised concerns because they can be a quick fix for troubled banks looking to bolster their books. But they are often more expensive due to rates that can exceed 5%, and tend to attract sort of customers who don’t stick around during bank stress. The FDIC has said that banks that rely heavily on brokered deposits can be more costly to the Deposit Insurance Fund when they fail.

The FDIC voted to propose the measure on Tuesday. It was unveiled by Chair Martin Gruenberg, would label more intermediaries as deposit brokers, closing a gap created several years ago that allowed banks that aren’t well-capitalized to skirt a ban against receiving these funds. Gruenberg opposed the amendment approved in 2020, calling it an “end-run” around the prohibition.

“There would be no limit to the reliance on these unaffiliated third-party placed deposits, no application required, not even a notice,” he said in a statement at the time.

The proposal would force third parties — from fintechs to crypto firms — to prove the nature of their business relationships with banks.

Under current rules, banks are allowed to exempt a third party from the deposit-broker label if less than 25% of the intermediary’s total customer assets under administration in a particular business line is parked at insured lenders. The proposal would bring that threshold to 10%, meaning that more intermediaries would have to apply for permission to escape the broker label.

