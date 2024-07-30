JetBlue Deepens Cost Cuts, Defers Some Airbus Aircraft Purchases

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. will cut $3 billion in capital spending through 2029 and plans other measures to boost pre-tax income by as much as $900 million, part of a sweeping plan by the new chief executive to restructure operations and return the beleaguered carrier to profitability.

The airline increased to 15 the number of cities where it’s ending service, and has cut more than 50 routes to trim unprofitable flying from its network. JetBlue also said it renegotiated its delivery schedule with Airbus SE in order to defer 44 A321neo aircraft originally scheduled for delivery from 2025 through 2029.

The moves are the latest by Chief Executive Officer Joanna Geraghty to revive the carrier’s fortunes in the face of persistently high costs and diminished growth prospects following the breakup of multiple partnerships.

The CEO, who took over for Robin Hayes early this year, is working under scrutiny from activist investor Carl Icahn, who in February revealed a roughly 10% stake and began pushing to boost shareholder value. The company has since given his investment firm two board seats.

Geraghty has said her top priority is returning to consistent profits, which the carrier hasn’t seen since 2019. The company on Tuesday reported an adjusted loss of 8 cents a share for the second quarter.

JetBlue is facing the added challenge of growing without the benefit of acquisitions after federal courts struck down a regional alliance with American Airlines Group Inc. and blocked JetBlue’s planned $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit Airlines Inc.

JetBlue shares have risen 6.8% this year through Monday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.