JPMorgan Turkey Chief Sees Interest-Rate Cuts as Soon as October

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank will probably begin interest-rate cuts in as early as two months as disinflation takes hold, according to a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co., despite official guidance that prices could take longer to fall.

“We expect central bank rate cuts to begin from October or November, which will be the sign that resilient inflation is going down,” Mustafa Bagriacik, senior country officer for JPMorgan’s Turkey unit, said in an interview. “The new program the government implemented over the last year has made a great difference in the markets.”

The prediction for cuts is notable because central bank officials have vehemently pushed back against any discussions of early easing. In an interview with Bloomberg earlier this month, Governor Fatih Karahan said he wanted to ensure he could meet inflation goals beyond this year before discussing it.

Since Mehmet Simsek was appointed finance minister last year to overhaul Turkey’s economic policies, a dramatic turnaround in investor sentiment has helped stabilize the lira while attracting tens of billions of dollars in inflows to Turkish assets. That’s allowed the central bank to reduce its foreign-exchange liabilities at a record pace and strengthened its hand in fighting rampant inflation, which is showing signs of cooling after hitting 75.5% in May.

“In the past year, Turkey has strengthened its reserves more than it had in the previous five years,” Bagriacik said. “Now Turkey is giving markets and investors more comfort,” he said, noting that in markets, “Turkey is priced two or three notches above its rating.”

Following a two-notch upgrade by Moody’s Ratings earlier this month, more upgrades are likely in the next 12 months, Bagriacik predicted, citing an improving budget deficit and a relatively low debt-to-GDP ratio, at about 35%. The first Moody’s upgrade in 11 years brought Turkey to B1 from B3, with a positive outlook, in line with its ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

Bagriacik said he also expects mergers and acquisitions to pick up from 2025 “as more international investors will shift from fixed income to equities as the government’s economic program keeps delivering.” He said he expected green energy transactions to top the list for M&A dealflow.

