Nomura Hires Rothschild, Perella Alum for Consumer Dealmaking

Signage for Nomura Holdings Inc. outside the company's Otemachi head office, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Nomura unveiled plans to almost double profit by the end of the decade, in part by making its key wholesale division finance its own operations and shifting resources to areas where it wants to grow.

(Bloomberg) -- Former Rothschild & Co. banker Reza Vahabzadeh joined Nomura Holdings Inc. as a managing director focused on consumer dealmaking, primarily in the food sector, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Vahabzadeh, who’s based in New York, started this week and reports to Lisa Stein, who heads consumer and retail investment banking, the person said, asking not to be identified because the hire hasn’t been announced publicly.

A Nomura spokesman declined to comment.

Vahabzadeh, who was most recently a managing director at Rothschild, had previous stints at Perella Weinberg Partners and Barclays Plc, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. He’s worked on transactions including Campbell Soup Co.’s acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.’s purchase of Kerry Group Plc’s consumer food business and Pinnacle Food’s sale to Conagra Brands Inc.

