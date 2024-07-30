Raiffeisen Says It’s Accelerating Russia Wind-Down on ECB Order

(Bloomberg) -- Raiffeisen Bank International AG said it is accelerating efforts to meet regulatory demands to reduce business in Russia.

The bank said it will drastically scale back operations in the country with initial steps already in effect, according to an earnings report published Tuesday.

The Viennese lender, which operates the largest foreign-owned bank in Russia, is shrinking its business after receiving a European Central Bank order in April to cut its loan book in the country by 65% by 2026, and reduce payments services.

“In line with the ECB’s requirements, we accelerate the reduction of the business volume in Russia,” Chief Executive Officer Johann Strobl said.

The bank said restrictions in Russia meant it was only providing loan and payment services to a pre-approved list of large and internationally active companies. Raiffeisen doesn’t offer term deposits and current accounts pay no interest while carrying high maintenance fees.

Raiffeisen has faced criticism for maintaining its Russian operations following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The bank has made record profits at the unit, but capital limitations mean it can’t access those earnings, and the business is exposed to the risk of US and European sanctions.

Efforts to repatriate about €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in profits via a complex share deal broke down in May after warnings from US and European regulators. The bank has unsuccessfully been working on a sale or spin off of the unit for two years. Strobl said those efforts would continue.

Raiffeisen booked net income of €661 million in the second quarter, more than the €484 million average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. It raised its guidance for 2024 net interest income in its core markets, excluding Russia and Belarus, to about €4.1 billion from about €3.8 billion.

