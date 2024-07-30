US Extends Deadline to Decide on Opposing Alaska-Hawaiian Merger

(Bloomberg) -- Alaska Air Group Inc. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. have agreed to give the US government more time to decide whether to oppose their pending merger, the carriers said in regulatory filings Tuesday.

Antitrust enforcers must now decide by Aug. 15 whether they believe the combination would give the carriers too much market power and control over fares and to sue to block it. The Biden administration’s opposition to consolidation in a number of industries, including airlines, has already derailed two airline deals.

The original deadline for a US Justice Department decision was Aug. 5.

