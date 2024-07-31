Airbnb Weighs Adding Luxury Services Like Chefs and Massages

The Airbnb logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Airbnb Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 9. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. plans to offer more luxury amenities next year in a bid to sway more travelers from choosing to stay in hotels.

The company is preparing to expand its business beyond accommodations and experiences to “services that will make it better for guests to stay in Airbnbs,” Chief Business Officer Dave Stephenson said in an interview on the sidelines of the Paris Olympics. Airbnb is considering services such as a personal chef, mid-week cleaning or improving ease of transportation and checking in, Stephenson added.

He echoed comments from Chief Financial Officer Ellie Mertz who outlined potential additions such as refrigerator stocking and spa services.

Stephenson, whose wife received a massage treatment during their stay at their Paris Airbnb, said the company is mulling new offerings with a few questions in mind: Why wouldn’t a traveler stay in an Airbnb, and what makes it easier to stay in a hotel? And, how can the company make its marketplace more seamless for hosts and guests?

He added that a formal, more detailed announcement about the effort may come “early next year.”

Airbnb executives have been offering more clues into possible new growth areas. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky has said the company is ready to expand beyond its core rental offering after spending the past year refining the app to improve reliability, price transparency and removing lower-quality listings.

Shares of Airbnb were up about 1% at 10:08 a.m. in New York on Wednesday.

Separately, the company plans to boost its supply of boutique hotel rooms.

“You will see us continue to use HotelTonight as an avenue to bring boutique hotels onto Airbnb,” said Stephenson, referencing the company’s 2019 purchase of the hotel deals platform HotelTonight.

Boutique accommodation is a “great way for people to travel,” especially for those on business, Stephenson added. “One or two nights sometimes aren’t always the best for Airbnb stays, which tend to be a longer duration.”

The company’s push into boutique hotel rooms has come partly in response to a patchwork of local regulations designed to crack down on home-sharing services like Airbnb. Chesky said in November, for instance, that boutique hotels could “supplement” its New York supply following new occupancy regulations enforced by the city.

