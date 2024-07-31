Citi Repeatedly Breached Rules for Interbank Loans, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. repeatedly breached a set of Federal Reserve rules designed to protect customers’ insured deposits, Reuters reported.

The infractions were related to Regulation W, which protects depositors by limiting the transactions that banks can make to subsidiaries, the outlet reported, citing an internal company document. The moves led to errors in Citigroup’s internal liquidity reporting, Reuters said.

Spokespeople for Citigroup didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement to Reuters, the lender said it has frameworks in place to “ensure prompt identification, escalation and remediation of issues in a timely manner.”

The breaches are the latest sign that Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s turnaround of the bank won’t be as straightforward as investors once hoped. That effort — which is partly in response to a pair of consent orders it was saddled with by the Fed and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in 2020 — has been hamstrung at times by regulatory issues and other operational missteps by Citigroup.

Citigroup earlier this month agreed to pay almost $136 million in fines to bank regulators for making “insufficient progress” on resolving those orders. The bank now has to complete a resource review plan for the OCC, which may require it to hire more staffers or invest in new technologies to ensure it’s on track to fulfill the requirements in the original consent orders.

Last month, the lender and three of its rivals were ordered to improve their blueprints for a hypothetical wind-down after top US regulators found weaknesses in their plans.

Shares of Citigroup slipped 0.6% at 6:32 a.m. in early trading in New York.

