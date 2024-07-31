Danone Sales Beat Forecasts Amid Strong Asia Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Danone SA said customers are buying more expensive branded goods again as it sidestepped cost-of-living pressures on consumer sentiment that have afflicted rivals.

The French yogurt maker’s comparable sales increased 4% in the second quarter, compared with 3.8% expected by analysts. Almost three-quarters came from greater volumes and consumers trading up to more expensive formats, rather than price increases.

The shares rose as much as 2.9% in early trading in Paris, and they’re up 9.2% over the past 12 months.

Danone bucked a trend set by Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc. and Unilever Plc, which missed revenue estimates for the quarter on weak consumer demand in some countries, including the US and China.

“I am happy with the broad-based performance, but certainly not complacent,” Chief Executive Officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique said on a call with analysts, adding that the environment remains challenging and unpredictable.

Danone reaffirmed like-for-like sales growth guidance of between 3% and 5% for the year, with a moderate improvement in operating margin. The quarterly growth rate was the lowest since 2021 as price rises eased.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Danone’s volume-mix improvement to 2.9% in 2Q (2.1% HY), shows its brand focus and investment is making some progress, yet the company didn’t upgrade its organic sales growth target of 3-5%. This suggests its recent disposals may have been a larger drag on performance than expected and confirm that further innovation and investment is required

— Duncan Fox, BI consumer-goods analyst

Danone Volume-Mix Recovery Reassures, Yet Must Accelerate: React

China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand grew faster than other regions, with a more than 8% increase in comparable sales, despite price cuts.

Medical nutrition, products like yogurt in Japan and the Mizone vitamin drink’s recovery in China drove demand in the region.

Medical nutrition, which includes ranges for cancer patients where Danone is expanding, was the company’s fastest-growing unit — and is set to be a big part of the next stage of its recovery effort. De Saint-Affrique seeks to capitalize on an aging population, while using selected mergers and acquisitions to drive growth.

Danone is just one global branded goods company trying to coax back stretched customers, after a prolonged period of high inflation and lending rates forced households to cut back — often by switching to cheaper supermarket labels.

“Market doubts of what pricing pressures will do to most consumer stocks in coming quarters will get stronger,” Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said in a note.

