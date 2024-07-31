France’s Muted Price Pickup Offers ECB Mixed Signals for Region

(Bloomberg) -- French inflation accelerated less than expected in July, offering mixed evidence for European Central Bank officials amid stronger pressures in Germany.

Consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, after a 2.5% increase in June, statistics agency Insee said. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a 2.8% reading.

Even after surprise accelerations in Germany and the Netherlands, the reading for the entire currency bloc later on Wednesday is expected by economists, and in a Bloomberg Economics Nowcast that doesn’t incorporate the French outcome, to show steady inflation of 2.5%.

Such numbers are crucial in determining the ECB’s next move after it paused policy loosening this month to await more evidence on the strength of price pressures. While investors anticipate a cut in borrowing costs in September, officials have stressed their decision will hinge on a mass of indicators still to come.

Growth numbers on Tuesday that showed uneven expansion across the region won’t have made that judgment any easier. France and Spain beat estimates, Italy slowed slightly, while German gross domestic product unexpectedly fell.

In France in July, inflation was supported by an acceleration in energy costs, while food prices eased. In services, which ECB policymakers are watching as a measure of momentum in core prices, inflation slowed to 2.5% from 2.9% — the slowest in more than two years.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said that the ECB is paying particularly close attention to signals from the services sector. Overall, he has been upbeat on the central bank’s efforts, saying disinflation is continuing as expected and that price growth will continue to slow with certainty.

The country’s struggle with inflation over the last two years was a top concern for voters in legislative elections that have plunged France into an uncertain political future. With a hung parliament, President Emmanuel Macron has delayed picking a new prime minister until later this summer.

--With assistance from Barbara Sladkowska.

