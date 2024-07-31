JPMorgan Taps BofA’s Mukherjee for Equity Capital Markets

The J.P. Morgan logo sign on the entrance of a glass office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York, USA on 23 January 2020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company has the headquarters in New York City. NY, USA (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. hired Bank of America Corp. equity capital markets veteran Sumit Mukherjee, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Mukherjee is set to join the New York-based lender in November as head of ECM markets intelligence, a newly created role, said one of the people, asking not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public.

He’ll report to Kevin Foley, the bank’s global head of capital markets, and work closely with Keith Canton, head of Americas ECM, as well as JPMorgan’s ECM sector bankers, and aim to deliver market insights to the firm’s corporate and financial-sponsor clients, the person said.

Spokespeople for JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.

Mukherjee has held roles including co-head of Americas ECM cash origination, head of health-care ECM and head of US equity syndicate during his tenure at BofA. He’s worked at the lender and predecessor Merrill Lynch since 2001, according to Financial Regulatory Authority records and his LinkedIn profile.

Mukherjee has worked on transactions for companies including U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and Surgery Partners Inc., securities filings show.

