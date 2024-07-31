Lufthansa Starts Savings Program as Pressure Persists on Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it will embark on a savings program that includes phasing out about 50 older long-haul aircraft in the latter part of the decade as the German airline group struggles with overcapacity that’s weighing on ticket prices.

The company will reduce fleet complexity by decommissioning its four-engine Airbus SE A340-300, A340-600 and Boeing Co. 747-400, as well as the smaller Airbus A330-200 by 2028, it said on Wednesday as it reported earnings. The company said it will also improve the network “in line with the stronger seasonalization of demand.”

Lufthansa predicted that yields, a measure of ticket prices, will drop by a low single-digit percentage in the third quarter from last year, and that unit costs will rise by a similar magnitude. Capacity in the quarter will be about 96% of pre-crisis level and reach 92% for the year, the company said. Bookings until the end of October are up by more than 10%, Lufthansa said.

Ticket prices have been under pressure particularly in Asia, where overcapacity has been most pronounced. The company cut its profit goal earlier this month, saying it’s struggling with higher unit costs and delayed aircraft, as well as the fallout from strikes earlier this year that deterred customers to book on the airline.

Second-quarter revenue rose 7% to €10 billion while adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell to €686 million from €1.1 billion. The company reiterated that reaching breakeven at its core Lufthansa division “is becoming increasingly challenging” for this year and that adjusted free cash flow will be “well below” €1 billion.

