Singapore to Start Passport-Less Immigration Clearance

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will start passport-less immigration clearance at Changi Airport from August, the latest step by the Asian city-state to provide hassle-free travel in one of the world’s busiest hubs.

Singapore residents during both arrival and departure, as well as foreign travelers at departure, will be able to clear air and sea checkpoints using facial and iris biometrics without a passport, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said on Wednesday. Travelers can also use QR codes to clear checkpoints, according to ICA.

The system will start on a trial basis at one of Changi’s terminals, and progressively at the entire airport by September. The initiative will also extend to land checkpoints.

The move comes as Singapore is boosting installing automated gates to facilitate faster immigration clearance. The number of people who passed through Changi Airport in June climbed 9.8%.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.