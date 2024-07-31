Taiwan’s FSC Says Foreign Investor Stock Sales Only ‘Short-Term’

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s top financial regulator said recent sales of stocks by overseas investors are a “short-term phenomenon” that don’t represent a bearish view, with foreign holdings having been on an upward trend in recent years.

Foreign investors account for about 42% of the island’s stock market, Peng Jin-lung, the head of the Financial Supervisory Commission, said in an interview in Taipei on Wednesday. That’s up from 37.5% in 2022, he said.

“Our total market cap is increasing, and foreigners maintaining their holdings at this level means their investments are increasing,” Peng said. “Are foreign investors retreating from Taiwan? We can’t tell — we only know that trading frequency is increasing.”

Taiwan’s TWSE Index has dropped almost 9% from its record close on July 11, with some investors concerned after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cast doubt over his commitment to defending the island, which China claims is its territory. Still, the index is up roughly 24% this year, as investors pile into its suppliers of advanced computer chips used in everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence.

Peng said the financial industry’s investment trends in China are in line with the FSC’s risk assessment. While institutions have been diversifying their exposure from China, their holdings there are unlikely to drop to zero, he added.

Peng has previously pledged to expand financial services sector, which makes up 6% of Taiwan’s gross domestic product, while sticking to the regulator’s primary mission of maintaining stability.

