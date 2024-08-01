ABN Amro CEO Says He Is Leaving Three Months Into New Term

Robert Swaak, chief executive officer of ABN Amro Bank NV, during a news conference following the bank's results announcement in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. ABN Amro Bank NV unveiled a fresh share buyback and reported profit that jumped more than analysts had expected.

(Bloomberg) -- ABN Amro Bank NV says Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak will not complete his term at the Dutch lender and will step down in the first half of 2025.

Swaak, who started leading the bank in 2020, was reappointed in April. The process of finding a successor has begun, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

“When I was asked for a second term as CEO last year, I took into account the possibility that I would make room for a successor at an appropriate time before the end of the term,” said Swaak, whose new term was supposed to end in 2028.

Swaak, who previously worked as consultant and auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, was tasked with steadying the Dutch lender and helping it transform after it was bailed out by the government during the financial crisis. He focused the bank on its core markets of Netherlands and northwestern Europe, pared down the investment banking operations and cut jobs to focus on digitization during his term.

“We began this journey of transforming the bank at a time of uncertainty,” Swaak said in an interview with Bloomberg at ABN Amro’s headquarters in Amsterdam in April. “We delivered what we wanted to deliver,” he said.

Under his helm, the bank agreed to pay €480 million in 2021 to settle a Dutch investigation on anti-money laundering. The settlement “marks the end of a painful and disappointing episode” for ABN Amro, he said at the time.

The 63-year-old Dutch banker has stepped up ABN Amro’s acquisition strategy over the past 12 months. ABN Amro expanded its presence in wealth management by entering an agreement to buy Germany’s Hauck & Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG for €672 million from Fosun International Ltd.. The deal is poised to add €26 billion in assets under management for the Dutch lender. It also acquired online broker BUX BV last year to boost its retail investment and digital presence.

The Dutch government, which is the largest holder in ABN Amro, has been gradually selling down its stake in the bank. It has announced plans to lower its stake to about 40%.

