Booking Beats on Room Nights Even as Travel Spending Slows

The Booking Holdings website on a laptop arranged in New York, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Booking Holdings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 3. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Booking Holdings Inc., the parent company to almost a dozen travel brands including Kayak and Priceline, reported second-quarter room nights that beat analyst expectations, a sign that demand remained strong ahead of the peak summer travel season.

The number of nights sold to customers through Booking’s platforms grew 7.1% to 287 million, the company said in a statement Thursday, surpassing analysts’ expectations. However, gross travel bookings, which include taxes and fees, were $41.4 billion, missing a projection of $41.8 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share were $41.90, compared with analysts’ estimate of $38.20.

The results signal some resilience has remained in travel demand ahead of the peak summer season, offering investors a glimpse of hope amid a decline in consumer spending. Travel companies like Airbnb Inc. have cautioned that gains are tapering off after a post-pandemic boom.

Second-quarter web traffic for online travel sites, including Booking and peers Expedia Group Inc. and Airbnb, fell 3% year-over-year and further decelerated in July, Jefferies analysts wrote in a July 23 note.

Still, robust travel demand has helped Booking’s sales surpass its pre-pandemic levels. Revenue for the second quarter was $5.9 billion, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $5.77 billion.

Booking is scheduled to hold an earnings call with analysts and provide a financial forecast at 4:30 p.m. New York time. Airbnb and Expedia are set to post results next week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.