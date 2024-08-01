Daiwa Profit Misses Estimates Amid Investment Bank Losses

A pedestrian walks past a branch of Daiwa Securities Co., a unit of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, July 27, 2020. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s profit rose less than analysts estimated as investment banking losses overshadowed gains in the domestic wealth management business.

Net income gained 1.2% from a year earlier during the three months ended June 30 to ¥24 billion ($160 million), the company said in a statement Thursday. That compares with the average forecast of ¥30.8 billion by three analysts polled by Bloomberg News.

Securities companies in Japan have benefited in recent quarters from increased stock and bond trading at home driven by policy changes such as the central bank ending negative interest rates and regulators putting pressure on companies to boost shareholder value. Profit at Daiwa’s larger rival Nomura Holdings Inc. rose more than analysts estimated during the same quarter as revenue from domestic wealth management jumped while trading and investment banking income grew.

