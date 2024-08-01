Deutsche Bank Is Unloading $1 Billion in US Real Estate Loans

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is trying to offload up to $1 billion in US commercial property loans off its balance sheet, just as rising interest rates have dented profits in its real estate portfolio, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Frankfurt-based bank is marketing the loan book to unlock some capital relief, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public.

Deutsche Bank is a big lender to developers of US commercial real estate and especially offices. It had $16 billion in loan exposure to US commercial real estate at the end of the second quarter, with $7 billion of that linked to offices.

Credit provisions for the asset class doubled from a year earlier, according to an investor presentation published last week, a sign that the bank will need to do more to ease the pressures on its holdings.

The transaction “is a regular part of our book management strategy” and the bank has “completed a number of similar transactions over the last years,” a spokesman for the lender said by email.

The commercial property market has been hard hit by higher borrowing costs. US offices are among the worst performers as they have also experienced higher vacancies on the back of higher rates of remote working.

