DraftKings to Implement a Customer Surcharge in High-Tax States

The DraftKings logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023. DraftKings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 3. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc., a leader in the online sports-betting business, reported second-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates and said it plans to implement surcharges for customers in high-tax states.

Revenue rose to $1.1 billion, the company said Thursday, in line with analysts’ estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $128 million, compared with estimates of $133.2 million.

Monthly unique payers grew to 3.1 million, compared with estimates of 2.6 million. New promotions brought in more customers than the company expected.

DraftKings raised its 2024 revenue guidance, predicting sales of up to $5.25 billion, while lowering its forecast for adjusted earnings to as much as $420 million from $540 million previously.

Illinois recently raised the tax on sports bets to 40% from 15% under a bill signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

DraftKings said its gambling tax surcharge will begin on Jan. 1, and could drive higher profits next year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.