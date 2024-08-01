Gildan spent US$77 million on proxy fight over who should be CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc. racked up about US$77 million in costs in a battle with shareholders that led to the reinstatement of Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy after a five-month absence.

The expenses included $15.3 million in severance for Vince Tyra, who became CEO in January and departed in May when a pro-Chamandy group of shareholders won a vote and installed a new board. The itemized tally was included in Gildan’s second-quarter earnings statement released Thursday.

Arun Bajaj, a former senior executive who left alongside Tyra, received $9.1 million in severance. The company also spent $33.3 million in advisory and legal fees and incurred about $9 million in compensation expenses for Chamandy.

Gildan reported net sales of $862 million in the quarter, slightly better than analysts had forecast. The company earned 74 cents a share on an adjusted basis — which excludes the proxy-fight costs — beating the 72 cents expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

“With the proxy battle behind them and returning CEO Glenn Chamandy back in control, the business seems back on track. We expect shares to trade higher today,” Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez said in a note to clients.

“Everything is intact,” Chamandy told investors on Thursday. The company had been “in breakout mode and firing on all cylinders” before his departure, and he found that nothing had changed when he returned. “All those opportunities are still here,” he said.

The company also issued a three-year outlook that sees annual growth of earnings per share “in the mid-teen range,” partly because it plans to borrow money to buy back shares. That’s in line with the plan presented by dissident shareholders and Chamandy during the proxy contest.

