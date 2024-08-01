ING Raises Its Revenue Outlook as Profit Beats Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV’s profit beat analysts’ estimates on growing fees, prompting the lender to increase its revenue outlook.

Net income at the Netherlands’ biggest bank’s came in at €1.78 billion ($1.9 billion) in the three months through June, beating analysts’ estimate of €1.66 billion, it said in a statement on Thursday. Fee income soared for a second quarter in a row, up 9.5%.

“We come in with a strong commercial momentum and strong return on equity and that’s why” ING raised its revenue outlook to more than €22b from around €22b previously, Chief Financial Officer Tanate Phutrakul says in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Banks’ profits had swollen in recent years on the back of interest rate hikes. With the European Central Bank cutting rates in June, that boost is expected to ease. Still, ING has pointed to the resilience of its interest income.

Lenders have been seeking out growth in fee revenue to reduce their dependency on interest income. The Amsterdam-headquartered bank has set a goal to achieve €5 billion in fee income by 2027.

The bank said second-quarter fee income rose as it added customers, increased investment products and sold more insurance contracts. With interest rates coming down, mortgage rates normalizing and housing prices ticking up, there’s “a conducive market for mortgage growth,” Phutrakul said.

“All the levers that we pull point to good income,” Chief Executive Officer Steven van Rijswijk said in a call with reporters.

