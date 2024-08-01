JLR Owner Tata Motors Posts 74% Profit Surge on Luxury SUV Sales

An employee fixes a part to the back of a Range Rover sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the production line at Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover vehicle manufacturing plant in Solihull, UK, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Tata Motors are due to report their latest results on Wednesday.

(Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian parent reported quarterly profit that beat estimates on strong sales of its luxury sport utility vehicles.

Net income for the three months ended June 30 at Mumbai-based Tata Motors Ltd. surged 74% to 55.7 billion rupees ($665 million) compared with a year earlier, according to an exchange filing Thursday. Earnings exceeded the average analyst estimate of 52.3 billion rupees.

First-quarter revenue advanced 5.7% to 1.08 trillion rupees, narrowly missing analyst estimates. Total costs rose 2.8% to 1.01 trillion rupees.

“Global demand is likely to remain muted,” the firm said in a statement to the exchanges. “We expect gradual improvement in domestic demand during the rest of the year on account of continued investments in infrastructure, healthy monsoons, favorable macros and festive demand.”

The quarterly profit before tax of Tata Motors’ British unit jumped 59% to £693 million while its revenue rose 5.4% to a record £7.3 billion.

Although Tata Motors had warned of slower demand in the June quarter due to India’s elections and a heat wave, sales held up, buoyed by JLR’s Range Rover and Defender, among other models.

JLR’s new RR Electric continues to generate strong global interest with 41,000 sign-ups to the wait list, Tata Motors said in the statement. The carmaker has also increased investment to £18 billion in its “Reimagine” strategy, aimed at going fully electric from next year.

‘Constrained Production’

The UK unit would witness “constrained production” in the next two quarters due to the annual summer plant shutdown and floods at a key supplier, according to the statement.

JLR’s sales in India surged 31% from a year ago, the company said in a separate filing last month. Globally, first-quarter passenger vehicle sales for Tata Motors were at about 139,000, down 1.1% year-on-year.

In India, Tata Motors has been in a market share battle with Hyundai Motor Co.’s India unit for the rank of no. 2 automaker, behind Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Tata’s bigger lineup of electric vehicles and its popular SUVs have helped it gain domestic share over the last two years.

Tata Motors is launching a new mid-sized SUV — the Curvv — next week, and will have an electric version available first as it races ahead with its product portfolio of greener vehicles. In July, it reported total vehicle sales of 71,996 units, down 11% year-on-year.

Its board approved the spin-off of its commercial vehicles business, which Tata Motors announced in March. The process will be completed in the next 12 to 15 months, with investors receiving one share in the hived off unit for each share held in Tata Motors.

Its stock has gained 47% this year, giving it a market value greater than any other auto manufacturer in India.

