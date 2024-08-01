MercadoLibre Tops Estimates, Profit Doubles From Year Ago

(Bloomberg) -- MercadoLibre Inc., the giant Latin American e-commerce and payments firm, blew past analyst estimates in the second quarter while posting a record number of users for its fintech platform in a sign that its geographic and product expansion is picking up speed.

Net revenue was $5.1 billion for the three month period ending June 30 compared with the median estimate of $4.7 billion in a Bloomberg survey. Net income doubled from a year earlier to $531 million, topping the $415 million expected by Wall Street analysts.

Shares jumped as much as 12% in after-market trading.

Gross merchandise value, or GMV, jumped 20% from a year earlier to $12.6 billion in the period, with Brazil and Mexico gaining 36% and 30% respectively in that period.

“Those are rates of a startup really,” chief financial officer Martin de los Santos said in an interview before the release. “After 25 years, we’re very encouraged by those numbers and we continue to gain market share in those countries.”

Of the net revenue, $3 billion corresponded to the commerce business while $2.1 billion came from the payments platform Mercado Pago, according to a company release.

Founded 25 years ago, MercadoLibre has continued to push into new areas including advertising and insurance while consolidating its core businesses of e-commerce with fast delivery across vast geographies and electronic payments and financial solutions in a region where cash remains king in many places.

Shares have rallied more than 35% in the past year and the market value of the Montevideo, Uruguay-based firm is about $80 billion. That only trails Brazilian state-owned Petroleo Brasileiro SA as the most valuable publicly traded firm in Latin America.

The stock has 25 buy recommendations and three holds with an average 12-month price target of $2,002 a share.

Argentina, which was a drag in the first quarter due to a devaluation as part of deep economic reforms by the Javier Milei administration, improved in the most recent period.

Total payment volume totaled $46 billion in the quarter and Mercado Pago surpassed the mark of 50 million active users for the first time. In commerce, unique users nearly hit 57 million.

As the company looks to grow its financial services from Brazil to Mexico, it issued 1.6 million new credit cards in the quarter between the two countries. The total credit book stands at just under $5 billion. Assets under management reached $6.6 billion driven by high-yield accounts in Argentina and Brazil.

In early July, Mercado Pago said that it will begin paying 15% on similar accounts in Mexico, four percentage points higher than previously, the CFO said.

The company, which plans to request a banking license in Mexico, has a credit portfolio there that exceeded $1.5 billion in the quarter and is “the largest Fintech in terms of month active users” in the country, according to a letter to shareholders.

Its nascent advertising business grew 51% from a year ago to now represent 2% of GMV.

Adding to the Argentina devaluation, the Brazilian real and Mexican peso have also taken a hit this year, which adds to the macroeconomic challenges of operating in the region.

“The secular trend of people moving online and digitalizing their payments and their banking experience is probably stronger than any other force that plays against us in the short term,” he said. “For the most part we’re super satisfied despite the challenges that we faced.”

