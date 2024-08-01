OCBC Profits Top Estimates on Gains From Wealth, Trading

Helen Wong, chief executive officer of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC), speaks during a news conference in Singapore, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. OCBC's fourth-quarter profit missed estimates on lower income from insurance while analysts said the lenders dividend outlook likely disappointed investors. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.’s second-quarter profit beat expectations, as a strong haul in trading and wealth fees helped to bolster tepid lending income.

Net income increased 14% to S$1.94 billion ($1.45 billion) from a year earlier in the three months ended June 30, Southeast Asia’s second-largest lender said Friday. That surpassed the S$1.8 billion average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

OCBC is the second major Singapore-based bank to report results that were underpinned by the wealth-management business. Smaller rival United Overseas Bank Ltd. posted a 1% drop in net income, excluding one-off costs, on Thursday. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest lender, will publish its figures on Aug. 7.

CEO Helen Wong said the lender is “firmly on track” to meet this year’s targets, that include a low single-digit loan growth. “As we look ahead, we are alert to the heightened level of geopolitical uncertainties,” Wong said, adding that the bank is well-positioned to navigate the environment.

The firm launched a S$1.4 billion bid in May to take full control of Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings Ltd.

At the close of the offer in July, OCBC and concert parties garnered 93.52% of shares in the insurer. Great Eastern’s independent financial adviser EY had supported the bid, calling it “not fair but reasonable.”

