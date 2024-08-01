Shake Shack Soars on Guidance for First Positive Cash Since 2017

A customer holds a burger at a Shake Shack restaurant in New York.

(Bloomberg) -- Shake Shack Inc. shares surged after the burger chain forecast that for the first time since 2017 it will generate positive free cash flow on an annual basis.

The company said it will achieve this because of revenue gains and decreased costs for opening restaurants.

The chain also reported same-store sales increased 4% in the second quarter, topping the average of analyst estimates.

Shake Shack’s stock jumped 15% at 8:05 a.m. in pre-market trading in New York. The stock had gained 18% this year through Wednesday.

