SocGen’s Global Banking and Advisory Head Is Said to Step Down

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA’s head of global banking and advisory, Demetrio Salorio, is stepping down a little over a year after getting the role, according to people familiar with the move who asked not to be named discussing private information.

A spokesman for SocGen declined to comment, while Salorio didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

SocGen’s global banking unit has been going through several changes since Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa took the reins of the lender last year. As part of his plan to boost fees earned from financing and deal advisory without allocating more capital to the business, he created new units aimed at selling more assets on to investors.

Revenue at the financing and advisory business rose 3% to €879 million ($948 million) in the second quarter, according to an earnings release on Thursday.

Salorio, who started his career at SocGen in Madrid in 1991, held various positions in the corporate and investment banking unit before his appointment as head of global banking and advisory last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.