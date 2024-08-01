SocGen’s Traders Beat Wall Street as Retail Strains Persist

An 'SG' logo on ironwork at a Societe Generale SA office building in central Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its French head office as part of Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupas plan to cut costs and strengthen capital. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA posted surging trading revenue even as its domestic retail unit continues to disappoint.

Income from the trading of equities, a key unit for SocGen, jumped 24% to €989 million ($1.1 billion) in the three months through June, beating estimates. That compares to an average gain of 18% across Wall Street’s biggest banks, though it’s behind the 57% gain posted by cross-town rival BNP Paribas SA last month.

While the strong showing of the trading division pushed SocGen’s overall topline up, the lender still struggles to turn around its retail division. The unit has been suffering from ill-timed hedging decisions made a couple of years ago.

The bank cut its full-year guidance for net interest income at that unit by about €300 million as it’s facing subdued loan demand. Clients are also shifting their money into higher-yielding accounts, which means SocGen has to pay them more for depositing their money with it.

Still, the bank’s net interest income in France rebounded from a year earlier, gaining 10% in the second quarter.

More than one year into the top job, Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupa is advancing with his plan to streamline SocGen and cut costs to shore up capital and boost its lagging share price. After cutting about 900 jobs at its headquarters in Paris and offloading its Moroccan and equipment finance units, the bank is in advanced talks with Credit Agricole SA to sell German consumer finance business Hanseatic Bank.

SocGen’s stock price is flat since the beginning of the year, while an index for the banking sector surged more than 20%.

The lender’s financing and advisory unit saw its revenue gain 3% to €879 million, above estimates.

The bank’s cost-to-income ratio, which the lender aims to bring below 71% for the year, was at 68.4% in the second quarter.

The bank’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, stood at 13.1% as of end June. It said it expects the metric to be above 13% at the end of the year.

