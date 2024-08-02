Apple Pulls Commercial After Thai Backlash, Calls for Boycott

(Bloomberg) -- US tech giant Apple Inc. pulled an advertisement set in Thailand after a backlash from lawmakers, influencers and citizens, and calls for a boycott over the short film’s portrayal of the Southeast Asian nation that they deemed offensive.

The 10-minute Apple film titled “The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office),” the fifth installment in the comedic series that follows a group of co-workers as they navigate workplace assignments and solve issues with Apple products and features, was online for about two weeks. It was set in Bangkok and Rayong, with the co-workers traveling to Thailand on a low-budget quest to find a new packaging factory.

As part of their adventure, the protagonists were seen riding in an iconic Thai tuk-tuk, engaging with quirky locals, and staying in a dilapidated hotel in Bangkok. Social media influencers and internet users, however, said the country was grossly misrepresented as underdeveloped and outdated. Apple said it meant no offense and had collaborated with a local production company on the commercial.

“Our intent was to celebrate the country’s optimism and culture, and we apologize for not fully capturing the vibrancy of Thailand today,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “The film is no longer being aired.”

The backlash came as the Thai government seeks to elevate the nation’s status and image as a global tourist destination, with the vital industry being a key driver of economic growth. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has vowed to make Thailand an aviation and logistics hub, with his administration seeking so-called quick wins to boost the number of foreign tourists and stimulate the economy, the second-largest in Southeast Asia.

Foreign tourist arrivals since Jan. 1 have topped 20 million and are set to reach 36 million this year — inching closer to the record 40 million visitors the nation hosted before the pandemic.

The commercial also sparked concerns among lawmakers in the tourism committee of the House of Representatives, which had planned to invite representatives from Apple and state agencies for a discussion on the matter, according to panel spokesman Sattra Sripan.

“Thai people are deeply unhappy with the advertisement,” Sattra said in a statement on Thursday. “I encourage Thai people to stop using Apple products and change to other brands.”

Srettha meanwhile said he had seen some parts of the film and would rather focus on the more positive side. The premier has been courting foreign investments from US companies, including Apple.

“Let’s look at the positive side. Apple has shown a real intention to do business in Thailand,” he told reporters earlier on Friday.

