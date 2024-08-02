BOE’s Pill Urges Against Further Interest Rate Cuts For Now

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill warned against anticipating further interest rate reductions soon, saying efforts to contain inflation aren’t yet finished and there’s evidence that companies are still driving up prices.

The official who voted against yesterday’s quarter-point reduction in the benchmark lending rate to 5% said the UK has “made progress” on reducing inflation, but “it’s not yet job done.”

He added the UK is still seeing persistent price pressures across some measures even as inflation has returned to the 2% target. He said he’s seen evidence of “second round” inflationary effects in corporate behavior on setting prices, wages and margins.

“There are some sorts of dynamics in the UK economy, a small persistent component that we need to be cautious about,” Pill said in a briefing for the BOE’s regional agents on Friday. “I think we shouldn’t be yet promising on rates are gonna move down further in the very short term.

“We are not yet comfortable that we are out of the woods in managing the inflationary pressures that emerged with the pandemic with the invasion (of Ukraine), and have been perpetuated by the tightness in the UK labor market, amongst other things. But we do think we are making progress.”

“That progress allows us to reduce the level of restriction required, because as inflation comes down, and as we become more confident, that the self sustaining virtuous cycle is taken cold, and the risk of being in a more consistent less favorable environment is diminishing.”

