Former Fashion Mogul Nygard’s Sentencing Delayed to September

(Bloomberg) -- The sentencing for former fashion magnate Peter Nygard was delayed until Sept. 9, a Canadian judge ruled Friday.

Nygard was convicted in November on four counts of sexual assault after weeks of testimony from five women who described attacks between the 1980s and mid-2000s. The prosecution alleged Nygard used his influence in the fashion industry to coax women — who were between 16 to late-20s at the time — with job offers and opulent office tours.

The 83-year-old former executive founded Nygard International Ltd. in 1967, which became one of Canada’s largest producers of women’s clothing. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2020.

