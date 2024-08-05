CrowdStrike Says Delta CEO Ignored Offer for Help During Outage

An Airbus SE A321-211 aircraft, operated by Delta Air Lines Inc., flies into San Diego International Airport (SAN) in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, April 27, 2020. U.S. airlines reached preliminary deals to access billions of dollars in federal aid, securing a temporary lifeline as the industry waits for customers to start flying again. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. says the leadership of Delta Air Lines Inc. failed to respond to an offer for assistance in the wake of last month’s catastrophic system outage that led to thousands of canceled flights and a federal investigation of the US carrier.

The allegation, in a letter Sunday from attorneys for the technology firm, builds upon CrowdStrike’s claim last week that Delta rejected its repeated attempts to help. CrowdStrike said Sunday that its chief executive officer, George Kurtz, tried to connect with his counterpart at the airline, Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

“CrowdStrike’s CEO personally reached out to Delta’s CEO to offer onsite assistance, but received no response,” according to the letter, which was signed by Michael Carlinsky, co-managing partner of law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

In a separate emailed statement, CrowdStrike said that it hopes Delta will “agree to work cooperatively to find a resolution.”

Delta wasn’t immediately available for comment outside of regular US business hours.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based carrier was by far the worst hit airline as it struggled to normalize flight operations several days after the outage. Delta said it took a $500 million charge after canceling more than 5,500 flights in the several days that followed the initial CrowdStrike outage.

Spirit Airlines Inc. said the outage that occurred in mid July would contribute to a $7.2 million negative hit to third quarter operating income. Meanwhile, Tony Fernandes, the co-founder of one of Southeast Asia’s largest low-cost carriers, AirAsia, has also demanded compensation for the disruption.

